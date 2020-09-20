India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Serum Institute all set to begin phase 3 trials of Covid-19 vaccine

Serum Institute all set to begin phase 3 trials of Covid-19 vaccine
September 20
09:53 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PUNE: Serum Institute of India (SII) is all set to begin phase three trials of the Covishield Vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, the hospital administration said on Saturday.

As per the official statement of the Sassoon General Hospital, currently, volunteer registration is going on for the trials.
“Phase III of Covishield Vaccine trial has been started in Sassoon General Hospital, Pune. At present, volunteer registration is going on for this. Those who are willing to volunteer for vaccination can contact on the following numbers–8550960196, 8104201267,” said the statement.

On September 16, ANI reported that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has allowed the Serum Institute of India to restart its phase two and three clinical trials for the Covishield Vaccine after the pharma major submitted the recommendations of the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), UK and DSMB India and requested permission to restart enrolment in the subject clinical trial of the vaccine. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is the Corona Virus a 'Bio Weapon' Deveoped By China?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Indian Americans host free drive-thru food ... - https://t.co/hZGNkiZpvh Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #GlobalKashmiriHinduCommunity #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - September 20, 2020, 4:50 am

    India committed to ensure water, ... - https://t.co/1alAJoeZJz Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CoronaLockdownCrisis #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #Covid19Lockdown #Health #Healthcare #IndiaCovid19 #IndiaCovid19cases
    h J R

    - September 20, 2020, 4:46 am

    #Russia to ramp up its military presence in ... - https://t.co/Cg5mlCk0E3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #FarEast #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #Moscow #Republicans
    h J R

    - September 20, 2020, 4:44 am

    US puts off TikTok store ban ... - https://t.co/Ki77IDFkrR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #Republicans
    h J R

    - September 20, 2020, 4:42 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.