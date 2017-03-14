Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Seven ‘Chakras’, Color Therapy & Vastu

Seven ‘Chakras’, Color Therapy & Vastu
March 14
22:04 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Dr Rewa Kumar

Dr Rewa Kumar

Light is ‘Life Giving’. We surely cannot survive without light. Have you ever realized that we feel energized, peaceful and happy when we sit in winter Sun? Our blood-flow improves, and we get several vitamins and minerals that are available in Sunlight. The morning Sun is a source of positive energy. It is advisable to go for a walk in the morning. Morning walk helps remove toxins from our body and absorbs positive energy from Sun. Morning walk is an energy drink and keeps us active the whole day.

Color is a property of light. Sunlight can be dissipated to seven colors that treat the seven Chakras present in our body. VIBGYOR flows through our body with violet corresponding with ‘Sahasrara Chakra'(Crown Chakra), located at top of the head and red corresponding with ‘Mooladhar Chakra’ (Root Chakra), located at last bone in spinal cord.

Think about this – Why do we have favorite colors? In addition, our favorite color keeps on changing. If you notice, the color tone of your wardrobe keeps on changing, sometime more of red, sometime blue and sometime orange.

Think about this – why do some colors just “go “with each other (for example, Blue and White often look nice together. However, Pink and Orange is not the usual one) what is it that makes them go together? It is our brain’s reaction to them – thus, colors can actually emit feelings. Moreover, if it can emit an emotion, it can do much more.

White is a combination of all colors. That is why when we wear white, we feel light and energetic, as all our Chakras get energy. Most of the saints wear only white. Most people like wearing light shades as lightshades have more white in it.

Lack of a particular color in the human system can cause various diseases. Color Therapy is a technique of restoring imbalance by means of colors. Color Therapy can be used as an alternative therapy. Every disease is caused by emotional imbalance. All emotions are properties of seven Chakras and each Chakra has a specific color. The color treats its respective Chakra and thus, treats the root cause of any disease.

Here are few tips to keep treating one’s Chakras. It is a preventive method to avoid diseases:

• Spend some time in the Sun, preferable morning Sun. Practice morning walk. It is the most effective way of purification of one’s body.

• Practice color breathing exercise as mentioned. Make a set of seven bottles (plastic or glass) of seven rainbow colors. Put these colored bottles out in the Sun for a couple of hours and then inhale the air within the bottle.

• Wear these colors on the mentioned day for 2-3 month and notice the positive changes in yourself. Sunday – Red, Monday – White, Tuesday- Orange, Wednesday – Green, Thursday – Yellow, Friday – Pink and Saturday -Blue and Black.

There is a lot that one need to know about oneself, our Chakras and how we can treat our self.

Seven Major Chakra Centers and their representing traits:

1.’Muladhara’:The Root Chakra. Physical Vitality and Well Being; Red; Earth Element; Mastery of the Body & Physical Affairs; Courage vs. Fear

2.’Swadhisthana’:The Sacral Chakra /Pelvic Chakra. Relationships; Orange; Water Element; Performance of Duties without attachment to results; Letting Go vs. Attachment

3.’Manipura’:The Solar Plexus Chakra. Personal Power; Yellow; Fire Element; Control over mind and body. Enthusiasm vs. Anger & Resentment

4.’Anahata’:The Heart Chakra. Love; Green; Air Element; To use love for personal & societal change; Compassion & love vs. Judgment& Desire

5.’Vishuddha’:The Throat Chakra. Communication; Blue; Space/Ether Element; To establish the kingdom of peace and share it with others; Joyvs. Grief and Regret

6.’Ajna’: The Brow Chakra. Wisdom; Indigo; Energy; To balance thoughts & feelings with Higher Insight & Intuition; Inspiration. Creativity

7.’Sahasrara’:The Crown Chakra. Oneness; Violet; Cosmic Energy;To experience oneness with the Eternal now; Transformational Experiences

(The ‘Vastu Purusha Mandala ‘also represents the subtle body with the ‘Seven Psychic Centers’ or ‘Chakras’. Healing the corresponding ‘Chakra ‘of ‘Vastu Purusha Mandala’ located within a dwelling structure will give positive results in ‘Vastu Dosha’ corrections.)

Dr Rewa Kumar

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


Star to Hotstar

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will Congress revival last till Parliamentary elections?

  • Yes (50%, 2 Votes)
  • No (50%, 2 Votes)

Total Voters: 4

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.