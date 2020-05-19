No immediate reaction to Trump’s letter: WHO spokesperson GENEVA: A spokeswoman for the World Health Organisation said the UN health agency doesn’t have an immediate reaction to a letter from US President Donald Trump that listed his complaints against...

Indian govt will soon take decision on OCI visa issue: Minister WASHINGTON: In a bid to allay fears of the OCI card holders over the temporary suspension of their long-term visas, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has...

Trump asks WHO to demonstrate ‘independence’ from China; warns of quitting UN body WASHINGTON: In an ultimatum to the WHO, US President Donald Trump has said he would “reconsider” America’s membership of the UN health body and threatened to “permanently freeze” the funding...

Â India, Israel agree to strengthen bilateral tiesÂ JERUSALEM: Foreign Ministers of India and Israel have vowed to work together to strengthen and expand the multi-faceted bilateral relationship for a mutually beneficial partnership, days after a new government...

Seven Pak soldiers killed in two terror attacks in Balochistan KARACHI: Seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in two separate terror attacks in the restive Balochistan province, an official statement said on Tuesday. Terrorists targeted a vehicle of the Frontier Corps using...

Uber sacks 3,000 more employees, to shut 45 offices globally SAN FRANSISCO: Ride-hailing app Uber has announced to lay off nearly 3,000 more employees in the second round, along with closing or consolidating some 45 offices globally. Last week, Uber fired...

Sensex up 500 points on positive global cues MUMBAI: The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday with the BSE Sensex rising over 500 points. The rise in the domestic market was in line with...

Time wasted in US’ response against pandemic: Biden WASHINGTON: Former US Vice President Joe Biden said Monday that time had been wasted in Washington’s response against the coronavirus pandemic. Addressing a virtual event on Monday, Biden said the scale...

3 more US states take steps to reopen WASHINGTON: Three more US states of Michigan, Massachusetts and Minnesota that have been cautious about ending lockdowns, began a gradual easing of stay-at-home measures implemented to contain the coronavirus pandemic....

BJP terms KCR’s attack on stimulus package ‘highly objectionable’ HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Telangana unit has termed as “highly objectionable” Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s attack on the stimulus package announced by the Centre. “BJP understands the frustration of...

Congress minister supports PM’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign JAIPUR: At a time when the Congress leaders are busy making scathing attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his recent announcement of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign, Vishwendra Singh, Rajasthan state...

Evacuation flight from Dubai lands at Mangaluru MANGALURU: An Air India Express evacuation flight from Dubai landed safely in this port city with 178 returnees, an official said on Monday. “The IX 0814 Boeing 737-8HG from Dubai landed...

Priyanka Gandhi accuses UP govt of politicising over migrants NEW DELHI: After giving list of buses to be plied for the migrant’s laborers Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi shot a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary Avneesh Kumar Awasthi...