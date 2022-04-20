India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Severe heat wave across Delhi-NCR; April 19 warmest in last 11 year

Severe heat wave across Delhi-NCR; April 19 warmest in last 11 year
April 20
12:10 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Eight out of 12 stations in Delhi recorded maximum temperatures of more than 43 degrees Celsius, making Tuesday the warmest in terms of spatial spread of heat wave to severe heat wave in Delhi-NCR that can expect a light rain likely on Wednesday.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

At the same time, Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi, recorded 42.6 degrees Celsius, higesht for April in last 11 years between 2012 and 2022, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The all time record is of 46.5 degree Celsius on April 18, 2010.

Sports Complex, central Delhi recorded 45 degrees Celsius while Mungeshpur in north Delhi recorded 44.4 degrees Celsius and Peetampura in west Delhi recorded 44.3 degrees Celsius.

On April 11, it was seven out of 12 stations of had recorded similar temperatures with both April 11 and 19 – two of the most warmest days of this season over Delhi and its NCR region – witnessed 42.6 degrees Celsius maximum temperature at Lodhi Road, Safderjung and Palam airport.

IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Wednesday but the mercury may not climb down as much.

 

Comments

comments

Tags
coronavirus casesDDMAdelhiDelhi AIrDelhi Delhi Heat WaveDelhi NewsDelhi Omicron CasesDelhi Omicron NewsDelhi Omicron UpdatesDelhi TemperatureDelhi Weather TodayDelhi Weather UpdatesHeat Wave DelhiOmicron Cases
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 08th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

SHOWFEST – ARIJIT SINGH LIVE 2022

Show Fest Arijit Singh

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.