Sewa International volunteers help preparing masks

Geetha Patil

BOSTON: A group of dedicated volunteers from the Sewa International, USA, Boston chapter started a project called ‘DIY masks for healthcare professionals in the wake of Corona crisis The aim is to address a severe shortage of face masks in Massachusetts

Sewa volunteers recently scheduled a virtual hands-on session for teaching sewing and making of facemasks. More than 50 volunteers from the community ranging from kids to elderly actively participating in the project and produced more than 800 masks so far for the healthcare workers.

The Sewa international volunteers not only taught these community volunteers how to make facemasks but also gathered and distributed clothes and machines to them without their physical contact. All the volunteers are using the technology more efficiently and effectively to communicate with each other, and to pickup and delivery materials from end-to-end. They are strictly following the hygienic and social distancing procedures while making and delivering facemasks.

Parents are involving their children in this community service while working from home. These young children are lending their helping hands in measuring and cutting the fabric. They are also helping their mothers and grandparents to finish their task professionally.

The commitment of Sewa International volunteers is commendable in this critical time. They are determined to accomplish and foster the Sewa International’s three-fold mission of serving the community in distress, aiding the local community and promoting volunteerism –said one of the volunteers. They really stand out as an exemplary volunteer group and inspire many people around the world wishing to offer help to the needy communities. They are truly our Public Heroes!

Sewa International is a Hindu faith-based, humanitarian, nonprofit service organization founded in 2003. Its vision is to serves selflessly and create a positive impact. Its volunteers strive for a world in which all people live in harmony, free from suffering. It has a mission to serve humanity in distress, aid local communities, run developmental projects for the underserved, and assist people in the transformational change through the power of innovation by mobilizing partners, donors, and volunteers

For more information about Sewa International, USA, Boston Chapter, please visit their website at https://sewausa.org/chapter/boston/

