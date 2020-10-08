India Post News Paper

SF Consulateâ€™s virtual events on Gandhi Jayanti

SF Consulateâ€™s virtual events on Gandhi Jayanti
October 08
16:17 2020
India Post News Service

The Consulate of India, San Francisco held virtual celebrations on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Oct 1 and Oct 2.  These virtual programs were live streamed on the Consulate’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/IndiainSanFrancisco). These included a cultural ensemble of bhajans and dances such as odissi and kuchipudi by Bay area talents on October 1.

On Oct 2, Consul General of India, San Francisco Dr. T.V. Nagendra Prasad paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi ji in San Francisco to conclude Gandhi’s 150 celebrations. CGISF hosted a musical rendition by Padma Bhushan Ustad Zakir Hussain, Kala Ramnath and Mahesh Kale. This was followed by a unique Khadi fashion show. These events, conducted under strict COVID-19 guidelines, were the culmination of the two years of celebrations to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi.

 

