Shaan, Mika pay tribute to Wajid Khan, Sajid gets emotional

MUMBAI: Singers Shaan and Mika, who are seen as team captains in the show “Indian Pro Music League”, paid tribute to late singer-composer Wajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid duo. This left Sajid, also a captain on the show, emotional.

The show has six teams representing different parts of India, with Shaan, Mika, Sajid, Kailash Kher, Javed Ali and Ankit Tiwari leading the teams. In an upcoming episode, a special tribute video for the late Wajid was played, after which Sajid was called on stage and was presented a cap with ‘Wajid’ written on it.

Wajid Khan passed away on June 1, 2020.

An emotional Sajid said during the show: “I just want to tell Wajid not to worry about me, I am fine, and I have a lot of people here. I guess he should enjoy with papa now and apna time aayega tab hum bhi upar aake milenge. I really don’t want to mention any instance on Indian Pro Music League that will end in all of us crying and hence, I’ve been preparing myself for this day. I am trying to stay strong and thank you all for your support. Let’s celebrate Wajid and I want to tell you guys something, not because I am his brother, but the way he used to treat people, his co-artistes and everyone around him, with respect. That is something that I really admire about him and everyone should learn.”

Mika said: “I have many special memories with Wajid, but one thing I need to mention today, he was not only a great singer, but a great person, a great brother for all of us. It was a big loss for all of us, but as it is said, legends never die, and his music will always keep him alive in our hearts. and I want to tell Sajid bhai, if you ever miss him, we’re all brothers here, please come up to us and hug any of us.”

Shaan added: “Wajid Bhai and I have worked a lot together, but as friends, we used to keep talking every other day. I have a lot of his voice notes in my phone still and last I remember, he had messaged, â€˜bhaijaan, where are you? I wanted to meet you. You have my new address na? Please come over’. We actually couldn’t meet and it really hits me at times. However, I feel we should celebrate his legacy today and throughout our lives.”

The episode will air on Sunday on Zee TV.

