Shades of Holi in Rhode Island

NEW YORK: India Association of Rhode Island (IARI) celebrated live SHADES OF HOLI – An Arts Festival 2021 that showcased the talents of diverse cultural artists on the evening of Sunday, March 14, 2021 on Facebook and YouTube.

The event skillfully reflected the shades of Rhode Island’s cultural fabric by creating an intercultural show of Massachusetts Artists. Hundreds of Audiences watched this show with their family and friends and enjoyed it to the end.

Event Started with opening prayer, ‘Guru Paduka Stotram’ by Art of Living, Greater Boston team followed by a speech by Nikhil Shah, President IARI. He said that during this pandemic year, IARI is arranging only virtual programs. Dr. Parul Shah, Vice President, welcomed Senator Jack Reed. Ms. Smriti Gupta, Secretary welcomed Secretary of State, RI Ms. Nellie Gorbeaand SantoshBehara introduced Consul General of India NY . Randhir Jaiswal to the spectators. He talked about how Holi is celebrated in India and whished this event will bring that color to the people here..

The curtain raiser performance- “Harmony” a musical band with master artists from diverse Indian and non-Indian organizations was produced and Directed Rohan Chander and Composed by . Dhruvit Shah. Their song was presented with running rhythmic Tabla and keyboard along with beautiful delicate connotations, a booming bass. This was followed by ‘Shrusti – Gujarati Folk dance’ presented by Ghanshyamsinh Chavda and crew just mesmerized the spectators by their quick and brisk moves.

This Holi event included 5 segments; the first segment started withIARI Exclusive presentations such as Holi story narration and its cultural significance by youth and Rangila Bharat – by Neha Swroop Sharma’s Dancing Divas & Starz Kids. Later, the past presidents of IARI narrated its history and contributions.

Following segments were a combination of dances, story narratives, poetry & a musical. Amazing Bharatanatyam pieces relating to Ganesh Vandanam and Shiva Tandava were presented by Anu Surendarn’s team. Then, Julie yang Secretary, HMONG RI Association narrated Hmong tale. The Colors of melody-Teen Music ensemble by IARI youth was very delightful.

Ms. Anna Sobel, founder of Puppet Speaks Theatre presented a unique and funny ‘Puppetry – Animal Boogie’ show where puppets spokeincluding Hindi words. After this, Hellaro Dance Spirit by Bina Negandhi created a moment that is visually stunning and conceptually powerful garba dance. Alag Rang, poetry was presented by eligible for Oscar nominee Ms. Sunayana Kachroo. The Satrangi Rockers – a Kinds Band from Kutkut Studio presented their talent in playing musical instruments and singing Bollywood songs under the training of their instructor and composer Daniel Jebraj.

IARI also released Digital Booklet 2021 on this occasion comprising of stories, music, dance, poetry, recipes etc. with the help of Consul General of India New York. ‘Mohe Rang Do Lal’ dance by Sayani Banerjee’s Dream Catchers team was dreamy and divine with soulful and stirring music. Later, storytelling was presented by Ms. Valerie Tutson, founder RI Black Story Tellers. Dances by DFD Academy and crew and Holi Dhamaka dance by Boston Sangram created a real dance momentum among the spectators. They had the perfect mix of Indian and American music.Event ended with America& India National Anthems sung by Ms.PoojaFitzsimmone& Ms. Anona Joshi

