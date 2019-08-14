Shah Faesal sent back to Kashmir from Delhi, detained under PSA in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Former IAS officer Shah Faesal Wednesday was sent back to Kashmir from the Delhi airport and detained here under the Public Safety Act (PSA), officials said.

Faesal, who was bound for Istanbul, was detained at the airport Wednesday morning, they said.

The former bureaucrat from Jammu and Kashmir had floated a political outfit after resigning from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

After being detained at the Delhi airport, he was again detained under the PSA on his arrival in Srinagar, the officials said.

Post the removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, provided under Article 370, Faesal had said Kashmir is experiencing an “unprecedented” lockdown and its eight million population “incarcerated” like never before.

He is the president of the J&K Peoples Movement party. PTI

Comments

comments