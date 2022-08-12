India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Shah Rukh Khan’s look from Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘Brahmastra’ leaked?

Shah Rukh Khan’s look from Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘Brahmastra’ leaked?
August 12
13:15 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has been piquing the curiosity of cinephiles ever since he released the trailer of his mythological sci-fi drama ‘Brahmastra‘, which features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

After the trailer launch, several people speculated that superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. Back in June, SRK’s fans shared screenshots from the trailer and wondered if it was King Khan who appeared as ‘Vayu’. And now it seems like the observation made by the eagle-eyed fans is correct.
On Thursday, netizens shared a new picture and video, claiming it’s SRK’s look from ‘Brahmastra’.

In the viral clip, SRK is seen in a blood-soaked avatar. As SRK’s character elevates in the air, lord Hanuman’s silhouette starts to appear. The particular glimpse made SRK’s fans extremely happy. “Ladies & Gentleman, @iamsrk as Vanar Astra in Brahmastra,” a Twitter user wrote.

“SRK’s cameo will be Ayan Mukerji’s ode to his love for Shah Rukh Khan,” another one wrote. However, it is not yet known if the viral clip is from Brahmastra or just a fan-made edit. Shah Rukh also has a cameo in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest release ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Prior to it, SRK made a cameo appearance in R. Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect‘.

While promoting his upcoming film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ in New Delhi a few months ago, Madhavan had revealed that SRK did not charge a single penny for his cameo in the project.

“I mentioned about ‘Rocketry’ to Shah Rukh Khan sahab when I worked with him in ‘Zero’ …he vividly remembered it that during one of his birthday parties he asked me about the film’s status and expressed his desire to be a part of the film. ‘Mujhe background me koi bhi role chalega main is film ka hissa hona chahta hu’, Khan sahab told me. I thought he was joking. Two days later my wife Sarita asked me to thank Khan sahab for his kind words. I dropped a message to Khan sahab’s manager asking her to convey my gratitude to him and I instantly got a text from the manager saying, ‘khan sahab dates puch rhe hai shoot ki’.. and that’s how he became a part of our film,” Madhavan recalled.

He added, “The two (SRK and Suriya) did not charge a single penny for their work in the film. They did not charge anything for caravans, costumes, and assistants.”

Now Srkians are eagerly waiting for 2023 as SRK is all set to make his full-fledged return to cinemas with ‘Pathaan’, , followed by ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressAlia BhattbollywoodBrahmastraBrahmastra MovieBrahmastra Release DateCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodmoviesShah Rukh Khan
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – August 12th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Opening Soon Near You

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

SevenJackpots helps Indian gamblers choose the best online casino India. Our team has reviewed Indias most popular online casinos and written independent casino reviews, that help users pick, a trustworthy and safe casino to play at.

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.