Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Shaheen Bagh: People have right to protest but there must be balancing factor, says SC

Shaheen Bagh: People have right to protest but there must be balancing factor, says SC
February 17
16:13 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court said on Monday that people have a fundamental right to protest against a law but the blocking of public roads is a matter of concern and there has to be a balancing factor.

Hearing pleas over the road blocks due to the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said its concern is about what will happen if people start protesting on roads.
Democracy works on expressing views but there are lines and boundaries for it, it said.
It asked senior advocate Sanjay Hegde and advocate Sadhana Ramachandran to talk to Shaheen Bagh protestors and persuade them to move to alternative site where no public place is blocked.

People have a fundamental right to protest but thing which is troubling us is blocking of public roads, the bench said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that let a message not go that every institution is on its knees trying to persuade Shaheen Bagh protestors on this issue.

If nothing works, we will leave it to the authorities to deal with the situation, the apex court said.

Restrictions have been imposed on the Kaindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch and the Okhla underpass, which were closed on December 15 last year due to the protests against CAA and Register of Citizens. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Is AAP's vicory people's mandate against BJP led CAA?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Shaheen Bagh: People have right to protest ... - https://t.co/UzKLeUyeWD Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/zdTaiHaw7x
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 17, 2020, 10:43 am

UN summit on critical threats to wildlife begins - https://t.co/WjdDnCOYtJ Get your news featured use… https://t.co/aOP81PCgt2
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 17, 2020, 10:41 am

India serves strong demarche on #Turkey over #Erdogan's Kashmir comments - https://t.co/CWXHgiApGp Get your news f… https://t.co/2pf2voYrTw
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 17, 2020, 10:39 am

#UAE issues reactor licence for first Arab nuclear power plant - https://t.co/dMMoNqSsnt Get your news featured us… https://t.co/6gsZYht6SJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 17, 2020, 10:38 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.