India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput share a glimpse of daughter Misha’s first day of school

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput share a glimpse of daughter Misha’s first day of school
March 09
11:49 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Just like all the other parents, Bollywood star couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput turned sentimental on their daughter Misha’s first day of school.

After a long hiatus caused by COVID-19, life seems to be limping back to normalcy, with many places reopening slowly, including schools and colleges.
Shahid and Mira’s 5-year-old daughter Misha is among those children who are finally going to school. Updating fans and followers about the same, Mira posted a sentimental picture on her Instagram Story.

She shared a picture of her and Shahid holding hands as they drove to drop their little one at the school. “First day for a very confident girl and two sappy parents,” Mira wrote. The duo, who got hitched on July 7, 2015, are also parents to 3-year-old son Zain. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressbollywoodBollywood CouplesCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodMira RajputMishaMisha First Day At SchoolMisha SchoolmoviesShahid and MiraShahid KapoorShahid Kapoor Movies
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 11th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

Find the bestÂ online casinos at 7Jackpots and play Indias most popular casinos games for real money!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.