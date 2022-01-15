India Post News Paper

Shakti Kapoor gets COVID-19 booster shot
January 15
10:31 2022
NEW DELHI: Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor recently revealed that he has received his COVID-19 booster shot, an additional dose of a vaccine given after the original shot.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 69-year-old actor shared a video of himself getting the booster dose. He also added the song ‘Love You Zindagi’ from Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dear Zindagi’ in the background.

The actor later shared videos of him jamming on ‘Chand Chhupa Badal Mein’ on guitar, while sitting with his friends. For the unversed, Kapoor has become the latest celebrity to receive the COVID-19 booster shot. Earlier, veteran actor Dharmendra also received the jab.

A booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine helps improve the protection people have from their first two doses of the vaccination. Health and frontline workers and people above 60 years old with comorbidities are currently eligible to take the jab. The drive began as the whole world battles a spike in COVID-19 cases fuelled by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. (ANI)

