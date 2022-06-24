India Post News Paper

Shamshera trailer: Ranbir Kapoor plays double role, locks horns with ruthless Sanjay Dutt

June 24
15:38 2022
NEW DELHI: ‘Shamshera’ trailer has been unveiled and it’s no less than a treat for Ranbir Kapoor’s fans. The actor is playing his first double role in the film.

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, ‘Shamshera’, which is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, stars Ranbir in the title role of a slave, who turned into a leader to save his tribe. Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist, Daroga Shudh Singh, who tortures people.

Actor Vaani Kapoor has also made her presence in the trailer, and it seems she has a love story with Ranbir’s character. At the end of the trailer, Ranbir’s appearance in a double role is confirmed as they appear in a single frame. He will be seen essaying the father, Shamshera, and the son, Balli, in this revenge spectacle.

Interestingly, Ranbir was only approached to play Balli but he convinced producer Aditya Chopra and film-maker Karan Malhotra to trust him with the character of Shamshera too.

“When the film was narrated to me, it wasn’t really offered to me as a double role. But when I heard the story, my immediate response to Aditya Chopra and Karan Malhotra was that let me play the father also. Because it is such a great role, it is such an interesting, juicy part for an actor to play. Then, I really had to convince Adi and Karan. I think after that Karan did a couple of look tests and that’s when he got convinced also. So, initially, it wasn’t offered to me but it hooked me thoroughly as an actor. They were two unique characters and for an actor like me, to play two distinctive characters and make them different was very challenging and very exciting for me,” Ranbir said.

Produced by Aditya Chopra. ‘Shamshera’, which will be out in theatres on July 22, also stars Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla, Ronit Roy, and Tridha. It was originally supposed to release earlier but it got delayed multiple times due to COVID-19. (ANI)

