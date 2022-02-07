India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Shanghai’s tourism sector rakes in billions during Spring Festival

Shanghai’s tourism sector rakes in billions during Spring Festival
February 07
14:27 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SHANGHAI: Shanghai received nearly 11 million visitors and raked in over 17.7 billion yuan ($2 billion) during this year’s Spring Festival holiday, local authorities said.

During the seven-day national holiday from January 31, Shanghai held approximately 500 cultural and tourism activities focused on intangible cultural heritages, said the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, reports Xinhua news agency.

Visitors participated in various celebration activities held in ancient towns, museums, art galleries, and other tourist attractions. Meanwhile, online exhibitions and performances hosted by local museums, art galleries, and other public cultural venues attracted more than 3.2 million viewers and participants.

People also learned interesting facts about feline animals, such as tigers, through an online exhibition held by the Shanghai Natural History Museum. This Chinese Lunar New Year is also the Year of the Tiger, according to the traditional animal zodiac culture. The Spring Festival holiday has brought the city booming consumption growth.

The average occupancy rate of Shanghai’s hotels during the holiday was 40 per cent, up 5 per cent from the prior Chinese Lunar New Year holiday.

Comments

comments

Tags
Chinese New YearDomestic Air TravelShanghai TourismSpring FestivalTravelTravel During CovidTravel In Covid Times
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – February 04th 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.