Shaping Peace Together – Celebrate & Create Communities of Peace

Each year, 21 September is observed as the International Day of Peace around the world.

More than ever before, the events of this year have reminded us how we are all connected and depend on each other for our well-being, peace and happiness. We have to shape our peace together – there is no other alternative. To this end, the He artfulness Institute is offering several events this month to help unite humanity and help people experience the power of peace. All events are global, virtual and free to register.

“It is our collective intention and attention toward peace that will create peace. No individual can make it happen, otherwise it would have happened a long time ago”, says Kamlesh D. Patel (Daaji), Guide of the Heartfulness Institute. He adds, “Experiencing peace and unity within oneself is the first step towards fostering external peace. The sound of silence has great power to unite and on International Day of Peace this year we will look at how one can inspire peace from within. The coming together of the eminent forces in spirituality will ensure that the aura of peace will get amplified and resonate stronger across the planet.”

Global Events on the International Day of Peace, September 21, 2020, Monday:

‘Celebrate Peace’, a global free-to-register virtual event at 8 p.m. With celebrated ambassadors of peace – Kamlesh Patel (Daaji), Dr. Deepak Chopra, Sister BK Shivani, Dr. Bruce Lipton, Ms. Sharon Salzberg and Amandine Roche, anchored by world-renowned actor and director Shekhar Kapoor. World-renowned musicians have volunteered their time to will enliven the event with their magical melodies. This will be followed by

‘Create Peace’, a synchronized Meditation at 9.00-9.15 p.m.

Confirmed partners include Global Citizens India, United Way, United Nations Information Centre, and the Spirit of Humanity Forum. This event will be broadcast in over 100 countries and translated into over 24 languages worldwide via online streaming platform partners, and is poised to reach over 40 million people.

Local Events leading up to September 21, 2020:

Daily at 9 p.m. to 9.15 p.m., join members of your local neighborhood and communities for a fifteen-minute guided meditation to help create ‘Communities of Peace’ across the world.

Please visit & register for details: http://heartfulness.org/peaceday.To participate in your local event you may call 1-800-121-3492 or send email to [email protected]

