India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Sharon Stone says surgeon gave her larger breasts without consent

Sharon Stone says surgeon gave her larger breasts without consent
March 30
11:13 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: American actor Sharon Stone revealed that her doctor gave her bigger breast implants without her permission during reconstructive surgery in 2001.

According to People Magazine, the 63-year-old actor reportedly wrote in her memoir, ‘The Beauty of Living Twice’ (via People magazine), “when I was unbandaged, I discovered that I had a full cup-size bigger breasts, ones that he said ‘go better with your hip size.'”
The ‘Basic Instinct’ actor explained that her doctor made this decision without telling her first.

“He had changed my body without my knowledge or consent,” she shared. When Stone asked her surgeon why he had used bigger implants than the size they had discussed, she said he “thought that I would look better with bigger, ‘better’ b**bs.” The ‘Catwoman’ star underwent breast reconstructive surgery following another procedure in 2001 where she had benign tumours – which she described as “gigantic, bigger than my breast alone” – removed.

And that wasn’t the only health scare she endured that year. Stone recently opened up about her “near-death” experience in 2001 when she had a stroke and cerebral haemorrhage.

While recounting on her experience, Stone told Willie Geist on ‘Sunday Today’, “The room was so silent while doing press for her book. “When the room is so silent and no one’s running around trying to fix you, that’s when you realise how near death is and how serious everything is.” Geist added that in her book, Stone wrote about “the light, the feeling of falling, seeing people who had passed.” “I found out that I wasn’t the only one who’d had this kind of experience,” she told Geist.

“It’s so profound. And I know that scientists feel that it’s a scientific thing that happens. And spiritualists believe that it’s a spiritual thing. Personally, I’m with [Albert] Einstein, who believed that it’s both.”Page Six reported that Stone’s memoir will be available for purchase on Tuesday. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – KB Home in Santa Clara

KB Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

#India will donate military equipment ... - https://t.co/6aFpx9XxwH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AbdulMomeen #BangladeshIndiaRelations #BangladeshTies #BorderGuardBangladesh #IndiaBangladeshTies #IndoBangladeshRelations #MajorGeneralMdShafeenulIslam #Political
h J R

- March 30, 2021, 9:47 am

Ain't No Mountain High Enough: As #BRO ... - https://t.co/Kuuu5GooSd Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirAsia #AirIndia #BorderRoadsOrganisation #Flights #IndiGo #NewTravelBlogs #SpiceJet #Tours #Travel #TravelBlogging #TravelDiaries #Travelers #TravelInCorona
h J R

- March 30, 2021, 9:45 am

Delhi sizzles at 40.1 degree Celsius, ... - https://t.co/O4cJ8NgvlK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #ChillyWinterMorning #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #DelhiTemperature #DelhiWinters #Health #Healthcare #NationalCapitalWinters #WeatherInDelhi #Wellness
h J R

- March 30, 2021, 9:39 am

#PoK Illegal Prez urges Biden to ... - https://t.co/1HnHrVYIFO Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPEC #Article370 #BenazirBhutto #BilawalBhutto #GilgitBltistan #ImranKhan #ImranKhanGovt #ImranKhanPakistan #NationalActionPlan #Pakistan #PakistanAFailedState
h J R

- March 30, 2021, 9:37 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.