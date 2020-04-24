Shehnaz Gill’s ‘warning’ to China over COVID-19

MUMBAI: “Bigg Boss 13” contestant and singer Shehnaz Gill on Thursday gave a fun-filled warning to China where novel coronavirus originated. She made a TikTok video in which she is seen seen warning the people of China in Chinese.

Not only this, she is also seen performing some Kung fu steps. Reacting to the video, a user wrote: “So cute. Chinese people beware.” Another one wrote: “Coronavirus will be gone after watching this video.”

During her stint in “Bigg Boss” house, Shehnaz had made news with her equation with Sidharth Shukla, who went on to win the show. She recently featured along with Sidharth in the music video of Darshan Raval’s song, “Bhula dunga”.

Comments

comments