Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Shehnaz Gill’s ‘warning’ to China over COVID-19

Shehnaz Gill’s ‘warning’ to China over COVID-19
April 24
17:45 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: “Bigg Boss 13” contestant and singer Shehnaz Gill on Thursday gave a fun-filled warning to China where novel coronavirus originated. She made a TikTok video in which she is seen seen warning the people of China in Chinese.

Not only this, she is also seen performing some Kung fu steps. Reacting to the video, a user wrote: “So cute. Chinese people beware.” Another one wrote: “Coronavirus will be gone after watching this video.”

During her stint in “Bigg Boss” house, Shehnaz had made news with her equation with Sidharth Shukla, who went on to win the show. She recently featured along with Sidharth in the music video of Darshan Raval’s song, “Bhula dunga”.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Should US lockdown be Extended?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

We have to become self-reliant, ... - https://t.co/ON0OJgrayT Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/jil6KNar6Y
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 24, 2020, 11:55 am

US #FDA approves plasma therapy trial, ... - https://t.co/1dbLEvvNfs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/vfZo74g2Y1
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 24, 2020, 11:47 am

New study to test if #Nicotine patch could keep COVID-19 at bay - https://t.co/aFT8lLHftr Get your news featured u… https://t.co/ka2LkWJFEl
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 24, 2020, 11:45 am

COVID-19 cases in #China's #Hubei drops below 50 for 1st time - https://t.co/WiujNE7HVB Get your news featured use… https://t.co/2JcqkC2t7h
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 24, 2020, 11:17 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.