Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Yoga has become an essential part of my life

June 22
10:57 2020
NEW DELHI: Actress-entrepreneur and a fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been practicing yoga for almost 17 years. She says it has become an essential part of her life and that yoga has changed her life.

On International Yoga Day on Sunday, Shilpa told IANS: “Yoga just doesn’t change your body, it changes your mind, your perspective on things and when you have a clear perspective you have a clear mind. You think positive things for yourself and others and when you think positive things they manifest so yes it has change my life for the better, there is no denying that.”

The 45-year-old actress shared that it has become an integral part of her life. “Over the period yoga has become an essential part of my life. You feel peaceful after doing yoga, and peace equals to happiness. It is about body balance and building core strength. “It not only strengthens your body, but also your mind and bones. The alignment of these three aspects of your life make you far more centered, energetic and stronger,” she added.

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared a glimpse from personal ritual with her fans and followers.

She captioned it: “Today I’ve shared a personal ritual with you all. I’ve been chanting the Shanti Mantra after every yoga session, because it helps me tell the Universe, our guiding force in nature… that I surrender to the will of nature. I accept that I don’t know it all and I want to be drawn towards a better existence.”

“I understand how limited my knowledge is of my own being and ask to be connected to all elements of nature in the way that humans were meant to be.”

Shilpa pledged to work on bettering herself every day, so she can be of service to all in this lifetime.

“How I was intended to be. When this acceptance comes from within, you start realizing the deeper meaning of life. Shared the mantra here along with its meaning. Hoping we can all adopt and follow it as a way of life.”

