India Post

Shilpa Shetty: Managing two kids an uphill task

Shilpa Shetty: Managing two kids an uphill task
May 12
12:00 2020
MUMBAI: Amid the lockdown, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is glad that she is getting to spend time with her children, but says keeping her kids entertained through the day is an uphill task. “Owing to my erratic working hours, I am grateful that the lockdown has given me more time to spend with my family, especially my kids, so I can’t complain,” Shilpa said.

“But, I do agree that sometimes it is an uphill task to manage two kids and keep my seven-year-old entertained through the day, for days on end considering we are very strict on screen time being on weekends only,” added the actress, who has a son Viaan and daughter Samisha.

Most Bollywood moms would agree with Shilpa. Genelia Deshmukh said: “Being a mum is exhausting sometimes, and even more so in the current situation.” Added Soha Ali Khan: “When one has super active kids, there aren’t many opportunities for moms to be able to relax in the day.”

She added OTT platforms as Disney+ Hotstar had an array of content for children.

