India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill’s latest IG reel is sure to drive away your mid-week blues

Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill’s latest IG reel is sure to drive away your mid-week blues
February 09
12:35 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Actor Shilpa Shetty and Shehnaaz Gill’s latest Instagram post has led to a hyped social media buzz as they made a reel video on the latter’s trending song ‘Boring Day’.

The IG reel video shared by Shilpa on her Instagram handle features her and Shehnaaz performing steps on an impromptu choreography on ‘Boring Day’.
Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “Two bored people trying to make your #BoringDay better.”

Shehnaaz looked absolutely gorgeous in her all-black look, with minimal makeup and bold lips. On the other hand, Shilpa looked stunning in orange hue attire that she teamed up with gold accessories. A few minutes after the video was uploaded, it garnered more than one million likes on Instagram.

Scores of fans also chimed into the comments section and left heartfelt messages for the two divas. “@theshilpashetty @shehnaazgill You both are really looking so pretty,” a user wrote. Another fan wrote, “Shehnaz queen of millions of hearts.” “Such a Boring day with Beautiful Hearts,” commented a third user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty is currently hosting the TV reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’ and Shehnaaz Gill who was last seen in the Punjabi comedy film ‘Honsla Rakh’, recently graced the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ on Sunday for the show’s season finale, and dedicated a special tribute for the late Sidharth Shukla, who passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40 due to a heart attack. The duo was rumoured to be in a romantic relationship. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentFashion IconHollywoodmoviesShamita ShettyShehnaaz Gill InstagramShehnaz GillShilpa ShettyShilpa Shetty Kundra
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – February 04th 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

Find the bestÂ online casinos at 7Jackpots and play Indias most popular casinos games for real money!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.