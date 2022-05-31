Normal monsoon expected across India: IMD NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday announced that the crucial-for-farming southwest monsoon in the country as a whole is most likely to be normal with a quantitative...

PM talks about tourist arrivals in Ladakh, Digital India SHIMLA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday talked about the arrival of tourists in Ladakh, Central government schemes like Digital India and did a pep talk while complimenting a beneficiary...

US Second Amendment was never absolute in gun control push: Biden WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said that the Second Amendment, which protects the right to keep and bear arms, to the nation’s constitution “was never absolute” in gun control push....

Indian origin British police officer could sue UK govt LONDON: Neil Basu, an Indian-origin British police officer, is said to be considering his legal options after he was reportedly overlooked for the post of director-general of Britain’s National Crime...

In poll booster, Hardik Patel set to join BJP GANDHINAGAR: Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel who recently quit Congress on Tuesday confirmed that he will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Patel told ANI that he would be joining the...

Shimla: PM Modi transfers Rs 21,000 cr to over 10 cr farmers SHIMLA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. The Tuesday transfer is...

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police detain 6 suspects from Uttarakhand DEHRADUN: Punjab Police on Monday detained six people from Dehradun’s Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, said STF sources. According to the sources,...

A scenic landscape of India’s Northeast OLIVIA SARKAR NEW DELHI: North East India has everything that a tourist would want. A little adventure, amusement, culture, and heritage. This area has it all. All of the northeastern...

Turkey won’t allow terror-supporting nations to join NATO: Erdogan ANKARA: Turkey will not allow “terrorism-supporting” countries to join the NATO, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, underlining the talks with Sweden and Finland on their intention to join the military...

The Royals’ IPL 2022 season: Winning the Purple Cap and Orange Cup but losing the trophy AHMEDABAD: It’s pretty heart-breaking when the Purple Cap and the Orange Cap winners are in the same IPL side, but the team still ends up on the losing side. However,...

Want to win the World Cup for India no matter what happens: Hardik Pandya AHMEDABAD: Soon after lifting the IPL 2022 trophy in their maiden season, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya said he wants to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for India,...

India, Pakistan engage in ‘back channel’ talks to break stalemate: Report ISLAMABAD: India and Pakistan have been engaged in “back channel” talks in order to break the stalemate in the relationship between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, a media report said citing...

US judge gives Apple 21 days to respond to Cydia’s amended lawsuit SAN FRANCISCO: A US judge has denied Apple’s appeal to dismiss an amended antitrust lawsuit filed by the creator of Cydia, an app store for jailbroken iPhones, giving the iPhone...

India is free but we are slaves: Imran Khan ISLAMABAD: Severely criticizing Pakistan’s incumbent federal coalition government, former Prime Minister Imran Khan said the “American slaves” had increased the prices of petroleum products, while India bought cheap oil from...

Did Sidhu Moose Wala predict his death? Check out his final song ‘The Last Ride’ NEW DELHI: ‘The Last Ride’- the latest track unveiled by Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, began to trend on social media soon after the news of his killing in a...

Formula2: India’s Jehan Daruvala finishes second in Monaco GP MONTE CARLO: India’s Jehan Daruvala took his fourth podium from five rounds this season with a second-placed finish this weekend at the iconic Monaco street track. The 23-year-old chalked up...

Indian cricket fraternity condoles Sidhu Moose Wala’s death MUMBAI: Indian cricket fraternity mourned the death of Punjabi singer-rapper turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala, who on Sunday was shot dead. Taking to his Twitter, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh...