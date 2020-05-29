India Post News Paper

Shina makes her single mother proud with bagful of awards

CHICAGO: Shina Trivedi, a bright and promising young student in a Chicagoland high school, can easily boast of among the best in her group of young high schoolers with a bagful of achievements to her credit culminating with a Presidential Certificate this month

Raised by a single parent, Lion HinaTrivedi, Shina has not only excelled in extracurricular activities but she has proved to be equally bright in studies scoring 5.0in a recent scholarship [tests. This enabled her to get into one of the most prestigious educational intuitions in the country, Northwesters University in Chicagoland; Shina had her schooling at Lake Park High School
Shinaâ€™s list of Awards is stupendous and mind-boggling. She got 9 different awards. 

Topping with Presidential Student of the Year award, Besides Gujarati her mother tongue, she has good command over English and Spanish. She is helping Multi-language kids with English and Spanish language problems.

She is a strong-willed person but is determined to make others strong and smiling. She makes her single mom smile and proud.

