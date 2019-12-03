Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Ships recycling bill will boost India’s business: Govt

Ships recycling bill will boost India’s business: Govt
December 03
16:30 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI; A bill that seeks to regulate recycling of ships according to international standards will further boost the ship-breaking business in India, after Parliament passes it, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

However, Congress member Hibi Eden opposed the Recycling of Ships Bill, questioning the “hurry” with which the government had brought it and cautioning that India’s rivals in the business like Pakistan, Bangladesh and China may benefit at its cost.

India is a global leader with 30 per cent market.

Piloting the bill, Mandaviya, who holds the independent charge of the shipping ministry, said the bill’s provisions are in line with Hong Kong Convention that lays out a framework for the ship recycling business, which has huge environmental and safety dimensions.

India, he added, also gets 10 per cent of its steel from this business and expressed confidence that the legislation will help grow the country’s share of trade. Out of around 1,000 merchant ships which are broken every year, 300 are brought in India, he said, noting that Gujarat has the dominant share in the country. Eden claimed that the bill, once it comes into force, may worsen the environment damage the industry causes and will adversely harm the fisherman community. 

Countering the Congress leader, BJP’s Bhartiben Shiyal said the legislation will only help regulate the industry in a better way. Many European countries which would not send their ships to India for recycling, will now do so and boost the country’s business, she said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Has education the potential to boost India-US ties?

  • Yes (87%, 100 Votes)
  • No (13%, 15 Votes)

Total Voters: 115

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

#NASA finds Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander on Moon with Indian techie's help - https://t.co/OWbIK2kJvo Get your new… https://t.co/JEwFlPVPHI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 3, 2019, 11:21 am

Trump says Macron #NATO criticism 'very nasty' - https://t.co/ldRe57YGrU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/3Au7gscLAL
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 3, 2019, 11:18 am

North Korea says it's up to US to choose 'Christmas gift' - https://t.co/D7LedQWG3l Get your news featured use… https://t.co/trsoZjBcml
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 3, 2019, 11:17 am

Mumbai will not submerge, believe Indian scientists' data: Centre - https://t.co/JcDzK0OO7n Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 3, 2019, 11:15 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.