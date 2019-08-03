Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Shiv Sena Punjab demands complete merger of Kashmir with India

Shiv Sena Punjab demands complete merger of Kashmir with India
August 03
11:18 2019
JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA
India Post news Service

PHAGWARA: Glorifying Kargil martyrs on Kargil Vijay Divas July 26, the Shiv Sena’s Punjab unit has said that complete merger of Kashmir with India would be true tributes to these martyrs.
Sena’s senior state vice-president Rajesh Palta, vice-president Ravi Dutta, spokesman Vipin Sharma, its Beopar cell chief Ashok Ahuja, and city president Ankur Bedia demanded on this occasion scrapping of Article 370 for paving the way for the complete merger of Kashmir, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, with India.

Article 370 accords special status for Jammu and Kashmir.
Stating that it was due to the valour of Indian army that Kashmir is still the crown of the country, they said that the Modi government, have got a massive majority during its second term, should take concrete steps in the direction of merging Kashmir with India.

Accusing Pakistan of still meddling in the internal matters of India, the Sena leaders alleged that owing to weak-kneed and flawed policies of successive Central governments, the sacred Amarnath Yatra was held every year under the shadow of guns.
Claiming that the Modi government was capable of taking adequate steps in the direction of the merger, Sena leaders sought the intervention of Modi in this regard in order to complete the unfinished agenda of India’s Independence.

 Breaking News
  
