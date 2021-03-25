Shivinderjit Singh appointed New Yorba Linda Planning Commissioner; Commended for services as Traffic Commissioner

India Post News Service

The City of Yorba Linda City Council announced the appointment of New Planning Commissioner, Shivinderjit Singh, during the City Council special meeting held on February 17, 2021. Singh was sworn-in on February 24, 2021 as the Planning Commissioner for the City of Yorba Linda. Commissioner Singh was congratulated by the Mayor and City Council members and staff of Yorba Linda. The oath-ceremony was conducted via Zoom due to COVID-19 protocols being followed by the City and was virtually attended by guests, including Singh’s wife, Dr. Ginny Kaur Chawla, and their children, Sahej Kaur Chawla and Amrit Singh Chawla, alongside with other family members.

In the following City Council General Session meeting on March 2, 2021, Commissioner Singh was commended for his services as the Outgoing Traffic Commissioner for City of Yorba Linda since February 6, 2017. During his tenure as Traffic Commissioner, Singh played a key role in several significant projects for the City, including: the OC Loop Segment H/Fairmont Connector Bikeway, Fairmont Boulevard Northbound Left Turn Lane at Mustang Fields, Main Street & Arroyo Way Improvement Project, the New Library and Arts Community Center Traffic Impact Analysis Review, and the Savi Ranch Mobility Feasibility Study.

Due to Singh’s active role, many important items were considered and recommended for approval including Traffic Commission Policy No. 37 for Enhanced Stop Signs, Senate Bill (SB) 743 implementation and Yorba Linda Traffic Impact Guidelines, Citywide Engineering & Traffic Survey, Short Street Traffic Calming, Traffic Signal Priority List, and La Palma Avenue Traffic Issues. In 2019, Commissioner Singh was unanimously elected to serve as the Chairman of the Traffic Co

mmission and represented the Traffic Commissioners in the Citizens of the Year Committee. He was also part of the inauguration festivities of the new Yorba Linda Public Library.

Mayor of Yorba Linda, Peggy Huang, praised Commissioner Singh for being one of the leaders in the community who is respected by his peers for his achievements as the Traffic Commissioner. Mayor Peggy Huang, along with City Council members, Mayor Pro Tem Carlos Rodriguez, Councilmember Tara Campbell, Councilmember Beth Haney, and Councilmember Gene Hernandez thanked and recognized Commissioner Shivinderjit Singh for his exceptional service to the Traffic Commission and his lasting impact throughout the community. They also wished him good luck to continue his efforts as the new Planning Commissioner.

Commissioner Singh hopes to continue contributing to the city of Yorba Linda’s outstanding community outreach programs and aims to install Yorba Linda’s citizens with a sense of civic pride and ownership. As Planning Commissioner, one of his initial projects is to work on the State Mandated housing program, Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA), to identify affordable housing elements in the City of Yorba Linda.

Commissioner Singh holds a Masters degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Los Angeles, and a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh. Singh is also a licensed professional Electrical Engineer in the State of California, as well as a licensed California Mortgage and Real Estate Broker.

Singh has been in public service throughout his career, currently serving as Chief of Transportation Management Systems Maintenance Engineering Division of the State of California in Orange County. During his 23+ years distinguished State Service, he has contributed in new technology, design, construction and maintenance of Intelligent Transportation Systems throughout Southern California freeways and streets including San Bernardino, Riverside, Los Angeles and Orange Counties. He is also the CEO of DreamWorks Real Estate and CFO of Eagle USA Mortgage and has facilitated thousands of residents realizing their dream of purchasing homes through his company’s innovative custom tailored financial programs.

In his free time, Singh loves to spend time with his family and friends and is very thankful to his wife, Dr. Ginny Kaur for the exceptional support she has provided throughout his career. Dr Ginny Kaur herself is an inspirational community activist in Southern California, who has served on boards of many Non-Profit interfaith organizations and is currently serving as the Board Member of Sri Hemkunt Foundation, being the International Convener for the Panthic Digital Voice Program – a program that encourages youths to tell their own stories through creating digital films.

Singh and his wife have 2 kids who are also actively involved in community service. Their daughter, Sahej Kaur Chawla, aUCLA graduate, has actively served on the board of Interfaith Youth Council of Orange County (IYCOC) and their son Amrit Singh Chawla, who will be joining University this Fall, has been an ambassador of his faith in Orange County Human Relations. . Singh is grateful to his family, friends and community, who have been a great support throughout his life and he plans on continuing to serve his community.

