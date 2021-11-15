India Post News Paper

Shoaib Akhtar meets ‘old friend’ Sourav Ganguly during T20 WC Final

November 15
09:36 2021
DUBAI: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Sunday met Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly during the ICC men’s T20 World Cup here at the Dubai International Stadium.

Mitchell Marsh’s power-packed unbeaten 77 and a superb spell from pacer Josh Hazlewood fired Australia to their first T20 World Cup title against New Zealand.
Akhtar shared a picture of him with Ganguly and former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin during the final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

“It was lovely running into an old friend and on-ground rival. And of course BCCI chairman @SGanguly99. Also legendary @azharflicks in the picture,” Akhtar tweeted.

Coming to the final, New Zealand went down by eight wickets in the summit clash as Kane Williamson’s stylish innings of 85 proved in vain in Dubai on Sunday.

New Zealand scored a competitive-looking total of 172 for four but Mitchell Marsh’s aggressive unbeaten 77 coupled with David Warner’s fifty, propelled Australia to their maiden triumph in the men’s T20 World Cup.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch described the feeling of winning the maiden T20 World Cup title as “awesome” and said the victory is great for Australian Cricket.

“Yeah, it’s awesome, it really is. I think there’s been so much talk about this being the one that’s been elusive to Australia. And to be fair, we probably underperformed in the past, if we are being honest with ourselves,” said Finch in the postmatch press conference as per ICC. (ANI) 

