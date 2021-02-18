India Post News Paper

Shobhana Sanghvi passes away

Shobhana Sanghvi passes away
February 18
16:11 2021
Deeply saddened the Chicago-based Indo-American Center (IAC) shared news of the passing of Shobhana Sanghvi, a former IAC Board Member and long-time supporter. Shobhana passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on Sunday, February 7, while riding in the car with Sunil Sanghvi on her way to watch the Super Bowl with family members.

Together with Shobhana’s family and friends, IAC’s board members, staff, and the larger IAC community mourn her loss.

Shobhana is survived by her three sons, Sunil, Parag, and Pulin, along with their spouses and her grandchildren.

 Together with her husband, Manoj Sanghvi, Shobhana was an early and active supporter of IAC who sustained her commitment to its mission and secular ideals for more than twenty-five years. Through their individual philanthropy and their efforts to secure funding from the ILA Foundation, Shobhana and Manoj had a key role in purchasing the center’s current building, which enabled IAC to expand its work on behalf of South Asian immigrants and others by offering services to advance their wellbeing and support to facilitate their participation in the larger society.

 In addition to herself serving as a valued member of the IAC board of directors, Shobhana encouraged her family and other community members to get involved. She was instrumental in enlisting McKinsey and Company to undertake a pro bono strategic planning process that will continue to shape IAC’s future initiatives.

 Funeral services will be private. The family proposes holding a Zoom get-together in the next few days, with an in-person memorial to take place this fall. For condolences and details about these events, contact Sunil Sanghvi ([email protected]).

