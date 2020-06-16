India Post News Paper

Shocking, unbelievable, unacceptable: Cong on India-China faceoff

June 16
15:45 2020
NEW DELHI: The Congress has termed “shocking” the news of killing of three Indian soldiers including an officer by Chinese sides at the Line of Actual Control in Galwan Valley. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Shocking, Unbelievable & Unacceptable! Will the Raksha Mantri confirm?”

Congress has been raising the issue and demanded clarity on it. “Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had also questioned about the stand-off but we’re snubbed by the government,” he said.

An Indian Army Colonel, the Commanding Officer of an infantry battalion, and two soldiers were killed during a clash with Chinese troops at one of the stand-off points in the Galwan Valley on Monday night.

Indian Army in a statement said that during the de-escalation process which is underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place on Monday night with casualties. “The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers,” Indian Army said.

The force further stated that senior military officials of both the countries are currently meeting at the face-off site to defuse the situation.

