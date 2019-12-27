Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Shoojit Sircar wraps Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Sardar Udham Singh’

December 27
15:47 2019
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has completed the shoot of Udham Singh biopic, featuring Vicky Kaushal in the lead.
The director took to Twitter to thank the team of the film.

“Felt numb when it got over.. Did not wish Shaheed Udham shooting get over .. Wish I could keep him alive..clutched him.. Hugged him.. Heartfelt thanks to my fearless crew,” Sircar wrote alongside a picture of him with Kaushal and writers Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya.

The film is a biopic on Singh, the revolutionary who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The project is a Rising Sun Films Production, backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.
It will hit the theatres on October 2, 2020. PTI

