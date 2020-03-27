Short- and Long-term Benefits of Green Belt Certification

In this fast and customer-driven marketplace, quality is of utmost importance. Every organization from every industry talks of providing uncompromised quality to its customers. There comes the demand of professionals who can help them achieve the quality that customers are aiming at.

These are Six-Sigma certified professionals who work with the organization in improving their quality by implementing methods that can help the organizations eliminate the errors that are an obstruction in their growth path. By embracing Six-Sigma methodology, organizations take a step forward in achieving sustained growth.

Green Belt Certification

Professionals trained in Six-Sigma improvement methodologies who manage process improvement methods in an organization at a managerial level are green-belt certified. Six-Sigma methodology comes in various skill levels – White Belt, Yellow Belt, Green Belt, Brown Belt, Black Belt, and Master Black Belt. However, Green Belts do not need to be equal to Black Belts or Master Black Belts (higher levels), but, Green Belt has its value that is required for organizational process improvement.

As an aspiring young professional who is considering to enroll for the Six-Sigma certification course, you might have any questions regarding the course and how will it benefit you in your career. Every recognized certification adds some value to a candidate’s job prospects.

Likewise, Six-Sigma Certification too is an excellent certification option to boost your career. However, it is very critical to decide and understand what certification can help you achieve a desirable career goal. If you are already having some experience in Six-Sigma methodology, and have got chances to work on projects that helped you in understanding the basics of the methodology, then the Six-Sigma Green Belt certification program can be an ideal choice for you.

How Does That Help

The Six Sigma Green Belt certified professionals learn to discuss more complex methods confidently and at the same time come out with a proper solution for them. They are highly reliable and trained to provide the utmost quality while solving complex problems, which is important to build customer loyalty.

The trained professionals are not only themselves confident about solving the critical issues in an organization but acts as a pillar of strength for the organizations by effectively accomplishing the tasks in their hands and also acts as a great support in reducing the cost of organizational operations.

Here we will discuss the short-term and long-term benefits of Six-Sigma Green Belt Certification.

Short-Term Benefits Green Belt Certification

Six-Sigma aims to provide innovation, efficiency, and reducing wastes. The first thing that is recognized in any Green belt trained professional is their clarity on the subject and the methodology. Lower level belt professionals who already have experience of working in Six-Sigma projects in the capacity of junior assistants, with Green Belt certification they get certified to become a leader of a workforce. Green Belts are trained in new ways of data mining and data analysis.

A certified Green Belt professional will be responsible for new projects with the available resources you get from your training.

Green Belt Certification also makes you stand out in the crowd of other applicants while applying for new responsibilities. Your certification will add value to your resume, and you will get deserving respect and remuneration than others without it won’t get. It will fast track your career growth from a part-time project assistant to a full-time manager with a team of the workforce to work with you.

Long-Term Benefits of Green Belt Certification

Simplilearn’s Six Sigma Green Belt certification, which is not the first or lowest level in the Six-Sigma certification, will make you realize the long-term benefits of the certification for the first time. As the doors of opportunities grow with the certification, it also opens more doors for higher Six-Sigma certification levels, which further boosts your career prospects. Once you become a manager with full authority to make decisions on critical issues, there is no stopping. You can keep adding more certifications and keep on achieving new heights of success.

With Green Belt certification, you get an opportunity to work for more critical and highly exhaustive projects. Moreover, you also work directly under the Black and Master Black Belt management professionals, which allows you to learn more and gain more from experience. You get a chance to work with highly skilled professionals on prestigious projects.

And last but not least is the remuneration that you are rewarded with is very impressive. With high responsibilities come high pay-packets, which is another motivational factor to grow further in your career.

Six-Sigma Green Belt Certification Career Graph

The most common positions that Green Belt Certified professionals hold are

Project Managers

Manufacturing Engineers

Process Engineers

Process Consultants

Some more positions that are seen in some sectors are:

Business Process Analyst

Data Scientist

Director, Performance Excellence

Compliance Structural Engineer

Lean Six Sigma Consultant

Lead Manufacturing Engineer

Operating System Specialist

Project Engineer

Process Development Engineer

Reliability Engineer

Senior IT Project Manager

Warehouse Operations Manager

Conclusion

Six-Sigma Green Belt Certification is one of the most popular certification courses for professionals with big ambitions in improving operational efficiencies in an organization. They have a big role to play in the quality enhancement in an organization by improving the Process, Project Management, and Data Inspection.

The opportunity it offers is very wide. The certification is accepted across industries. Once there was a belief that only big organizations needed Six-Sigma certification, but the fact is, any organization that adopted the methodology has seen unprecedented growth in their business. Today organizations are becoming more and more aware of the requirement that can be filled by these professionals. Companies have started using it in their advertisements and sales pitches to prove their customer loyalty. It helps in getting new customers, who are striving to get the best service or product in the market.

Six Sigma certification is amongst the best options for highfliers available today to improve their aptitudes as a leader in any organization. It helps in renewing the business processes through stringent quality improvement methods in companies across industries.

