India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Shortage of private hospital beds in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

Shortage of private hospital beds in Delhi: Satyendar Jain
September 23
15:38 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that there is a shortage of private hospital beds in the capital especially in ICUs. However, he further stated that there is “no shortage” of medical oxygen in the capital for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

“There is no lack of oxygen, but some suppliers have been told that they will first have to supply in Rajasthan. This problem will be resolved soon. Oxygen comes from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in Delhi because the plants are large in number in these areas.
“Delhi government hospitals have six to seven days of oxygen stock,” he added.

He also spoke about the ratio of coronavirus patients in Delhi and the availability of the beds stating, “Out of 15,804 beds in Delhi hospitals, 7,051 beds are occupied at present. However, we’re facing a problem as there is a shortage of beds, especially in ICU in some private hospitals as people from outside Delhi prefer specific hospitals for treatment.”

The Delhi Health Minister also talked about the preparations undertaken by the government for combating Dengue menace and said campaigns have been launched to create awareness among the masses and added that “the number of cases of this disease has come down in comparison with last year.”

“At present, we need coronavirus wards, the Dengue wards were needed in 2015. I don’t think we will need dengue wards now,” Jain added. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is the Corona Virus a 'Bio Weapon' Deveoped By China?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Shortage of private hospital ... - https://t.co/oCXcfBCeM4 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidCasesIndia #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DelhiHealthMinister #DelhiHealthBulletin #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases
    h J R

    - September 23, 2020, 10:08 am

    Notion of less testing behind high ... - https://t.co/NE3l2LJtu5 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CoronaLockdownCrisis #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #Covid19Lockdown #HealthAndFamilyWelfare #Healthcare #IndiaCovid19
    h J R

    - September 23, 2020, 5:06 am

    Punjab to start Covaxin's ... - https://t.co/cfyhH5pYrb Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CoronaLockdownCrisis #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #Covid19Lockdown #GovernmentMedicalColleges #Health #Healthcare #IndiaCovid19
    h J R

    - September 23, 2020, 5:00 am

    Efficacy of COVID vaccine may ... - https://t.co/jIBxXNoqkr Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CoronaLockdownCrisis #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #COVID19VaccineInIndia #Covid19Lockdown #Health #Healthcare #IndiaCovid19
    h J R

    - September 23, 2020, 4:57 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.