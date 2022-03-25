ShowFest Social Awards 2022

ShowFest, a one-of-a-kind lifestyle membership platform, which brings South Asian Americans, the future of Bollywood Live Experiences with a modern twist, presented an exclusive event â€“ Social Awards 2022, to honor the change makers in Bay Area for their contribution to community.

The event was well attended by over 200 prominent members of the South Asian community, held in Aria Banquets, CA. The event was graced by Bollywood celebrity Ms. Malaika Arora as the Guest of Honor who congratulated ShowFest team and motivated the audience to BUY ShowFest membership!

ShowFest offers cutting-edge technology, state-of-the-art venues, and the most exciting Live Bollywood experiences month after month. As a ShowFest member, you can avail of a Mega Package, which is an annual package that offers 5 Indoor Live Experiences and 2 Outdoor Music Festivals featuring some of the most celebrated Bollywood artists. Additionally, various experiences such as Live Streaming Events, Movie Nights, Virtual Reality Talent Shows, Weekly Jackpots, Mega Jackpots in each city & numerous discounts from a multitude of Loyalty Partners are also included with your membership. You can also subscribe to a Mini Package that allows you to select any of your favorite shows, you also get to enjoy up to 2 Music Festivals for free. A Mini Package member can upgrade to Mega Package any time during their membership cycle.

ShowFest is a unique platform available both as a website and can be downloaded as a mobile application. (iOS & Android).

ShowFest Experiences are headlined by some of the biggest names of Bollywood including Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karisma Kapoor, Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Chunky Panday, Daler Mehndi, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, Pooja Hegde, Aparshakti Khurana, Arijit Singh, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Honey Singh, Ananya Birla, Vidya Vox, DJ Aqeel, KK, Shaan, Salim-Sulaiman, Richa Sharma, Harshdeep Kaur, DJ Akbar Sami, Salman Ali, Raj Pandit, and many more, who will put an experience that will enthrall audiences with jaw-dropping performances, wow moments, larger than life production value and bone tickling humor. It promises to be a non-stop package of high-energy performances by all the stars.

It was a successful Sales event for ShowFest where a significant amount of memberships were purchased on the ShowFest app. People were impressed with the first-ever digital platform to buy yearlong membership that gives them access to attend 7 Larger-than-Life Live Bollywood Experiences in their city, showcasing 30+ Bollywood Celebrities.

ShowFest team showed great effort to make every part of the event an unforgettable experience. The distinguished members who were presented with the Awards were super excited to be part of this event and ShowFest Bollywood Experiences furthermore. The existing ShowFest members very also invited and showed pride to be Members of ShowFest.

The event was pleasantly emceed by Mr. Sunny Moza.

