ShowFest unveils “Future of Bollywood live entertainment”

SURENDRA ULLAL

CHICAGO: Bollywood enthusiasts here now have a new reason to rejoice! ShowFest introduces an annual calendar of carefully curated live experiences and music festivals featuring some of the biggest names of Bollywood.

ShowFest is a unique platform available both as a website and can be downloaded as a mobile application. (iOS & Android).

ShowFest offers cutting-edge technology, state-of-the-art venues, and the most exciting Live Bollywood experiences month after month. As a ShowFest member, you will enjoy 5 Indoor Live Experiences and 2 Outdoor Music Festivals featuring some of the most celebrated Bollywood artists. Additionally, various experiences such as Live Streaming Events, Movie Nights, Virtual Reality Talent Shows, over 20 Weekly Jackpots, 2 Mega Jackpots in eachcity & numerous discounts from a multitude of Loyalty Partners are also included with your membership.

ShowFest launched on September, 262021 with a lineup of 5 Live Experiences like ‘Iconic – Timeless Moments of Bollywood’, ‘Addiction’, ‘Rewind’, ‘Arijit Singh Live’, and ‘U&We3-Music.Moments.Memories’ & 2 Music Festivals including ‘Madness – A Fusion Music Fes’tand ‘Sufitronix’.

With Season 1 commencing in six major locations, it has selected some of the top venues of North America like the Now Arena in Chicago, Oakland Arena in San Jose, Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Eagle Bank Arena in Washington DC, Cure Insurance Arena in New Jersey, and the GAS South Arena in Atlanta for the Indoor Live Experiences and venues like The Boomer Stadium in Chicago, The Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Concord Pavilion in San Jose, Prince George’s Stadium in Washington DC, PNC Bank Art Center in New Jersey, and Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Atlanta for the Music Festivals.

ShowFest Experiences are headlined by some of the biggest names of Bollywood including Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karisma Kapoor, Govinda, Raveena Tandon, ChunkyPanday, Daler Mehndi, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Arijit Singh, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Ananya Birla, Vidya Vox, B Praak, KK, Shaan, Salim-Sulaiman, Richa Sharma, Harshdeep Kaur, DJ Akbar Sami, Salman Ali, Raj Pandit, and many more, who will put an experience that will enthrall audiences with jaw-dropping performances, wow moments, larger than lifeproduction value and bone tickling humor. It promises to be a non-stop package of high-energy performances by all the stars. It is a global green initiative taking sustainability a notch higher, a unique synergy between ShowFest and Bhamla Foundation.

At the onset of the big reveal, the evening began with the founders and conceptualizers, Karl Karla and AanandDawda introducing “ShowFest, a one-of-a-kind lifestyle membership” which brings South Asian Americans the future of Bollywood Live Experiences with a modern twist along with a multitude of ongoing benefits throughout the year.

Speaking about launch Karl Karla, said, “Having curated innumerable shows with multiple artists over a decade, I noticed that the world was changing rapidly and therefore the North American Bollywood Live industry needed an upgrade and an organized structure of operations. We were aware of the challenges faced by the artists, the creators, the organizers, and most importantly, the audiences. ShowFest tried to amplify the quality of entertainment while addressing the challenges and providing solutions for a better customer experience. The vision is to create a loyalty based community for Bollywood enthusiasts in North America.

Sharing about ShowFest, AanandDawda, Founder & Managing Partner, said, “ I started my career with Bollywood Live events and have toured across 27 countries and over 60 cities. It’s fair to say that as creators we have been through every possible challenge and crisis a live entertainment event could present. Over the years we saw those challenges repeating themselves over and over again which made us wonder how to provide a solution that was not a temporary fix but a permanent transformation. We curated ShowFest with the aim to create a win-win ecosystem and provide everyone associated with a seamless wonderful experience. Our vision is to become a part of the lifestyle of our customers and provide them with an experience that transcends beyond entertainment.

Sulaiman Merchant says, “ShowFest has created a unique property for the world of entertainment to experience each of live performances are definitely going to woo the audiences heart”

Salim Merchant says “ShowFest is going to change the experience of entertainment for the audience to a whole new level. It’s going to be a treat to the audience.”

ShowFest, Regional Vice President Mitchell Hughes, Director of Sales Atmik Pandya, City Head of Chicago Ravi Rawat, and Executive Vice President of Technology Gaurav Tutejaobserved:

“ShowFest has created a new age platform that will revolutionize the Bollywood entertainment industry for the North American audience with its unique and exclusiveness for the ShowFest members.” – Atmik Pandya.

“ ShowFest offers technology that meets you and YOU as an audience meets the stars live” – Ravi Rawat. “We’re not just putting on a show, we’re creating a culture and pioneering the Bollywood Entertainment Industry into the future, the future is ShowFest.” – Mitch Hughes

“As its said rightly Technology is best when it brings people together and here at ShowFest we are dedicated to building a strong community, We have covered all the pain points of Show-goers through adding technological features accessible from anywhere anytime.”- Gaurav Tuteja

Rockefeller once said –“The secret is to do common things uncommonly well!” ShowFest is that movement which will turn the tide of the history of live entertainment! Let’s celebrate culture, art, music, community, and diversity with ShowFest.” – Snehal Shah

Comments

comments