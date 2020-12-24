Shri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan drive

India Post News Service

MUMBAI: The support of every Ram devotee from all over the country will be solicited for the grand temple to be built on the birthplace of Bhagwan Sri Rama in Ayodhya.

For this, Vishva Hindu Parishad will go from door to door with the venerated saints announcing Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan. This intensive and extensive campaign will commence from the upcoming Makar Sankranti January 15, 2021 and last till Magh-Purnima February 27 2021 as per VHP Karyakartasplan, reaching out to 110 million families of 400,000 villages of the country. Ram temple would actually take the form of a Rashtra Mandir (Temple of the nation).

Many struggled for reclaiming the birthplace of Bhagwan Sri Ram. Finally, the Supreme Court sealed its approval to this just demand from the society and the history associated with the temple directing the Government to form a trust. The government announced a trust in the name of “Shri Ram Janmabhoomi TeerthKshetra”.

Preparations are underway to construct the temple. Engineers from IIT Mumbai, IIT Delhi, IIT Chennai, IIT Guwahati, CBRI Roorkee, Larsen & Toubro and Tata, are working on the foundation drawing. The foundation configuration and layout would very soon come out. The entire temple will be of stone blocks. Every-one of the three floors will be 20 feet high; the length and breadth of the temple will be 360 and 235 feet respectively.

Shri Champat Rai of VHP said that it is planned to go from door-to-door to create awareness among at least half of the country’s 1350 million people from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Atuck to Cuttack leasing out any corner of the country unvisited. The plan is to hand out Ram temple literature to people and seek their support.

The temple is of Shree Ram and lack of funds cannot be a hindrance in the work of God. In order to maintain transparency in the financial dealings and transactions, the trust has printed coupons and receipts of denominations of INR 10, 100 and 1000. Karyakartas will issue coupons or receipts according to what society contributes.

