Shringla arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meet
March 23
10:53 2022
NEW YORK: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday (local time) arrived in New York to participate in the United Nations Security Council meeting on cooperation between the UN and the League of Arab States (LAS).

“Delighted to receive Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla in New York. Foreign Secretary will participate in the UN Security Council meeting on cooperation between UN and the League of Arab States @arableague_gs,” tweeted India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti.
The meeting will be chaired by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister Khalifa Shaheen. The meeting will focus on cooperation between the UN and regional and subregional organizations (LAS) and will take place on Wednesday (local time).

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and LAS Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit are the expected briefers at the meeting.

A key issue for the Council is how to strengthen cooperation between the UN and the LAS on peace and security issues facing the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The briefing will provide Council members with an opportunity to share assessments of and develop effective collaborative solutions to conflicts and crises facing the MENA region, including those in Lebanon, Libya, South Sudan, and Yemen. (ANI)

