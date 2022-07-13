Shruthi Swara Laya Academy celebrates 25th Anniversary

India Post News Service

We at Shruthi Swara Laya are delighted to celebrate 25 years of sharing Indian cultural arts with the Fremont and Tri-City communities. Founded by director Anuradha Suresh in 1997, Shruthi Swara Laya has supported the arts education of over 2,500 students, and prepared them for debut concerts and national competitions. Many of our students have received arts grants and awards, including the Alliance for California Traditional Arts (ACTA) grant.

Alumni of Shruthi Swara Laya are encouraged to continue engaging with their community through the art form by teaching part-time alongside their academic and professional pursuits. These teaching programs create opportunities for old and new students to mingle and create long-lasting friendships based on a mutual appreciation and love for Indian classical arts. Shruthi Swara Laya also sees arts education as diverse and multifold, and takes pride in serving as a strong foundation for students who want to pursue other music and dance forms.

Shruthi Swara Laya also actively participates in local community outreach events and community organizations. Our faculty and students are active members in the Fremont Arts Council and strive to be ambassadors for the Indian classical arts through presentations and workshops at the Fremont Main Library, UC Berkeley, and other venues in the Bay Area.

This year, as we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we would like to thank our community who has provided us with so much warmth and support over the years. We will be coming together to celebrate this September at the Central Park Pavilion in Fremont, here in the very city that we call home.

Comments

comments