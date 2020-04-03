Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Side effects of lockdown

April 03
18:07 2020
A.Q. Siddiqui

The 21 days of Lockdown all over India to fight against Coronavirus is seen as the only prescription for remedy. Barring few independent channels on YouTube who reminded for the suffering of daily wage workers, no media has discussed the real side effects of long-term Lockdown throughout India.

Is India following the US Model for fight against COVID-19 in imposing a complete shut down? Many states’ governors in US have denounced US president Trump’s announcement for back to normal life by Easter. But a single line in President Trump’s address that, “there is light at the end of tunnel” could be a guiding torch for India. President Trump has also set a rare example by scolding a press reporter for scaring Americans. Education and hope are better than confinement. Experts agreed that Lockdown for social distancing is the only hope for controlling Corona virus.

But a long-term lockdown has multiple side effects in Indian life. While critics on YouTube are only highlighting plight of labors and daily bread earners, much is not discussed yet.

The most vulnerable are people who need daily health care. For people with diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart problems visiting their doctors or hospital is now, not the same easy routine. In absence of public transport, autos or cabs, these people can only reach hospitals with personal transport. The hospitals that were already crowded during normal days are now taking extra precautions andapplying extra restrictions. Many people are scared to visit doctors or hospitals for common ailments, such as cold, cough or flu and indulging in self-medication.

 Many doctors in private clinics are not reporting. In US, hospitals are reaching online or through emails to chronic patients for refills and consultations. The pharmacies are advised home delivery for prescription drugs. The doctors in India could consider asking their chronic patients to stay home and do video chat.

Grocery and food stores are open for public but what is there for buying? Empty racks are disappointing people everywhere. Who is monitoring and ensuring supply? A video on YouTube shows truck drivers refusing to operate with essential supplies to cities as food restaurants (Dhabas) enroute are shut. Why not authorities approach these Dhaba owners and advise them to run their businesses? Why long queues are seen for buying milk? Why not allow certified restaurant to keep their kitchen open and do online catering through Zomato or Swiggy? Permits must be issued to delivery men on bikes. Lack of proper or nutritious food will raise health issues for many.

Lockdown and staying home in multiple apartment buildings in India is another heath issue. Unlike US where a single lady occupies an entire 3- or 4-bedroom house and for whom even a month of lockdown is like a routine of daily life, families in India live in crammed houses. Families of 4 to 7 persons live in a one-bedroom apartment. There are elderly, seniors, couples and children all crammed in small houses or flats. As soon as day breaks, people rush out of their apartments for buying food and essential items.

Elevators and stairs in multiple apartment buildings are crowded. People are seen rubbing shoulders with each other saying hi and hello, both while going out for buying or returning with big shopping bags. Many elderly persons young and small are confined within their small dwellings. Depression, anxiety, irritation and worries are now concerns for members of many families. Yes, depression a known killer in western society is a newly generated virus in India. For elevating “depression” US President has rightly decided a good bye to lockdown and back to normal life before Easter. And this is the light at the end of dark tunnel he is talking about. His critics may not like it because the wisdom in that is far above their hollow perception. Lack of proper food will cause health issues and make people more vulnerable for infections.

It however, does not mean that lockdown is a wrong decision. Prolonged lockdown is problematic. It will hit hard on already a crippled economy. Small businesses, barbers, electricians, all these self-earning businesses are closed. Who will care for them? What is needed most is educating people to maintain social distance. Do not visit any friend or relative and do not allow anyone visit your house. Government can use idle teachers and employees to visit homes and educate people about safety measures. Safety measures will help more than prolonged lockdown.

