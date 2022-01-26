India Post News Paper

Sidharth Shukla’s family urges people to take their consent before using late actor’s name in any project

January 26
10:31 2022
MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla’s family, on Tuesday night, issued a statement requesting everyone to consult with them before using the late actor’s name in projects.

“We, as a family, come with a request, which we hope everyone will respect. Sidharth has moved on and no longer can he make decisions for himself, but he’s still an integral part of our lives and our memories and we are there to protect his wishes. We request everyone who wants to use Sidharth’s name and/or face in any project, please reach out to us. Please take a moment to ask us,” the statement read.
Sidharth’s family also urged people to remember him with “love” and “respect.”

“We knew Sidharth’s choices, we knew what he would have wanted and our decisions for him would be keeping all this in mind. And if there were projects that he wasn’t happy with, we are sure he wouldn’t want them released. Anything that did not release when he was with us, did not have his consent or intent for release. So please let’s keep his wishes in mind and let’s remember him with love, with respect, with fond memories, the ones he left us with,” the statement concluded.

Sidharth’s close friend and singer Shehnaaz Gill shared the particular statement on her Instagram account. For the unversed, Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021 after suffering a massive heart attack. (ANI)

