India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents get singer’s tattoo inked on their arms

Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents get singer’s tattoo inked on their arms
July 29
12:20 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CHANDIGARH: In the memory of Sidhu Moose Wala, his father Balkaur Singh paid an emotional tribute to the late singer by getting his face tattooed on his arm. A video was shared on Sidhu Moose Wala’s Instagram page in which a tattoo artist is seen painting the former’s portrait on Balkaur Singh’s arm.

Balkaur Singh also made the tattoo artist inscribe ‘Sarwan Putt’ (obedient son) on his arm in the Punjabi language. Sidhu Moose Wala’s mother Charn Kaur also got inked ‘Sarwan Putt’ on her arm. Reportedly, the parents got tattoos from the artist who had made tattoos on Sidhu Moose Wala’s arms as well.

Fans became emotional after seeing the video. “Can’t ever understand their pain. May god give them immense strength,” a social media user commented. “After seeing @iSidhuMooseWalainsta story, my heart is heavy thinking about the grief of Sidhu’s parents and fans,” another one wrote.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper’s murder. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodIndian Cricket Remebers Sidhu Moose WalamoviespunjabShikhar DhawanSidhu Moose WalaSidhu Moose Wala DeathSidhu Moose Wala Shot DeadYuvraj Singh
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – July 29th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver Casino 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

SevenJackpots helps Indian gamblers choose the best online casino India. Our team has reviewed Indias most popular online casinos and written independent casino reviews, that help users pick, a trustworthy and safe casino to play at.

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.