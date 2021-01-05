India Post News Paper

SII, Bharat Biotech bury the hatchet

January 05
16:08 2021
NEW DELHI: In a show of solidarity after some bitter comments, Adar Poonawala and Krishna Ella, jointly on behalf of Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech, on Tuesday communicated their combined intent to develop manufacture and supply the Covid-19 vaccines for India and globally.

“Both companies respect the great work being carried out by each other and put behind us the miscommunication and misunderstanding caused during the past week. We are fully aware of the importance of vaccines for people and countries alike, we hereby communicate our joint pledge to provide global access for our Covid-19 vaccines,” they said in a joint statement. There had been some allegations by Bharat Biotech on Monday blaming Serum Institute and the quality of trials.

They said, the more important task in front of them is saving the lives and livelihoods of populations in India and the world.

Vaccines are a global public health good and they have the power to save lives and accelerate the return to economic normalcy at the earliest.

Now that two Covid-19 vaccines have been issued EUA (emergency use authorisation) in India, the focus is on manufacturing, supply and distribution, such that populations that need it the most receive high quality, safe and efficacious vaccines.

“Both our companies are fully engaged in this activity and consider it our duty to the nation and the world at large to ensure a smooth rollout of vaccines. Each of our companies continue their Covid-19 vaccines development activities as planned”, they said in a joint statement.

