SII’s consignment of COVID-19 vaccines to be dispatched to Kathmandu, Dhaka today

January 21
10:30 2021
MUMBAI: The Serum Institute of India’s consignment of COVID-19 vaccines, containing 10 lakh dosages to be dispatched to Kathmandu and 20 lakh dosages to Dhaka, arrived at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the wee hours of Thursday.

The flight for Kathmandu is scheduled to take off at 6:40 am while the flight for Dhaka is scheduled for 8 am.
With a population of nearly 30 million, the Government of Nepal plans to inoculate 72 percent of its citizens. Nepal has announced that legal and financial preparations for rolling out of vaccine have been completed and everything is on set with vaccination drive soon to start in the Himalayan Nation.

Apart from the latest round of vaccines to Nepal, India earlier had provided Nepal with medical equipment, medicines and other logistical support to fight the pandemic. On January 8, Bangladesh had approved the procurement of 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ from India.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs had announced a vaccine rollout for Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles from Wednesday which comes in line with its Neighbourhood First Policy. India had earlier supplied hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir and paracetamol tablets, as well as diagnostic kits, ventilators, masks, gloves and other medical supplies to a large number of countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI) 

