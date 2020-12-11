Ekal Foundation’s Unprecedented $6.5 Million Magnificent Gala Prakash Waghmare On Saturday, December 5, “Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation (EVF)” hosted a magnificent Star-studded Gala, called ‘Future of India’. This Gala-2020 raised record-setting $6.5 Million in pledges & donations for...

Food Network Star Aarti Sequeira celebrates the holidays with social distancing Lakshmi Iyer India Post News Service 2020 has been a difficult year for the whole world, with most of us unable to see family, close friends, or even our colleagues...

Aditi Sri’s new milestone single Unbreakable with World Famous Top Hollywood Rapper is coming soon! India Post News Service Aditi Sri a pop singer is the first Indian American who has signed with Sony SM1 Record Label. She has performed over 100 concerts and has...

International NGOs call for justice for Bangladesh lawyer Rabindra Ghosh Madhu Patel CHICAGO: In a letter to US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller signed by over 35 international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) has pleaded to the US government to intervene “ for the...

Sikh community activist for Palatine board trusteeship Harish Rao CHICAGO: The Palatine Township Democrats announced nominating a slate of candidates to run for the Palatine Township Board in the April 6, 2021, Consolidated Election. The candidates were...

California clothing firm removes goddess Kali “Booty Shorts” Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Temecula (California) headquartered firm Liquid Dreams removed Kali Booty Shorts, Ganesha Leggings and Ganesha Yoga Shorts carrying images of Hindu deities Lord Ganesha and goddess Kali, after upset a...

Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 551st Prakash Gurpurab Prabh Simran Singh CHICAGO: Dhan Guru NANAK DEV Ji’s 551st Prakash Gurpurab was celebrated with great fervor at Devon Gurdwara Sahib of Chicago on November 30, 2020. This evening program...

Harare Indians collecting donations for less fortunate during Christmas season India Post News Service HARARE: The Hindoo Society Harare (HSH) in Zimbabwe is collecting donations for giving to less fortunate during upcoming Christmas season. The collections include clothes, toys, footwear,...

Mira Nair’s A SUITABLE BOY Now Streaming in US/Canada Exclusively on Acorn TV Gitesh Pandya The acclaimed mini-series hit A SUITABLE BOY has now premiered in North America and is currently streaming exclusively on the...

Indian Origin Neera Tanden: First South Asian woman to lead OMB Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: Indian Americans across the country have reports about Neera Tanden’s nomination by President-elect Joe Biden to be Director of the Office of Management and Budget. Tanden is...

Parsi Girl Kamalrukh facing love jihad pressure India Post News Service MUMBAI: After late musician, Wajid Khan’s Parsi wife Kamalrukh made public the ill effects of marrying a Muslim, it is getting obvious that the real minorities...

The Sweet Devil In Me! Dr. Monika Chugh 7:30 pm, dinner is done, dishwasher loaded, floor mopped, air freshener sprayed. The sign is up- Kitchen Closed! Time for my evening walk, jacket, leggings, and headsets...

Bay Area Health Officers move to implement the State’s new Regional Stay Home Order India Post News Service Yesterday, Governor Newsom announced that all sectors other than retail and essential operations would be closed in regions of the State where less than 15 percent...

Domestic violence rising during pandemic Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service As we face rising COVID infection rates, the possibility of additional quarantines rises. Although stay-at-home orders might protect individuals from the virus, home isn’t...

Midwest organizations support Indian farmers Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: A memorandum co-signed by 31 Chicago US Midwest organizations, led by Sikh Religious Society, Palatine in Illinois, was sent to PM Modi ji through the offices of...

House passes joint US-India foundation Bill India Post News Bureau WASHINGTON DC: The US House of Representatives adopted H.R.5517, the Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative Act, by voice vote on Thursday December 3 2020 H.R.5517 creates an annual...

L.A. County Digs into Battle Covid Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Los Angeles County continues to see “terrifying increases” in COVID-19 cases along with hospitalizations that are putting a growing strain on the region’s health...

Lord Christ’s Message of Love In Action by Sant Nirankari Mission C.L. Gulati Amongst the living beings, in different categories, constituting the entire living world, rare is human birth. Rarer is coming into contact with Satguru (True Master) for attainment of...

State of California – Regional Stay At Home Order India Post News Service Upon assessment of the recent, unprecedented rise in the rate of increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and test positivity rates across California, the California Department of...