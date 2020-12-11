Sikh community activist for Palatine board trusteeship
Harish Rao
CHICAGO: The Palatine Township Democrats announced nominating a slate of candidates to run for the Palatine Township Board in the April 6, 2021, Consolidated Election.
The candidates were nominated at the Palatine Township Democratic Caucus, held on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. About 36 local Democrats gathered online and at the Palatine Park District’s Community Center to select the candidates. Under pandemic guidelines approved last month by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the state-mandated caucuses were encouraged to meet online to protect the health of participants.
The Township elections are the only partisan elections in the Consolidated Election. All other races are non-partisan. “Palatine Township has been represented by Republicans for generations, but this is not your father’s Palatine Township,” said Maria Galo, Democratic Committeeperson for Palatine Township. “The township board should reflect the diversity of our community. We think the Township can provide services to more people at a lower cost to taxpayers.”
Among the Democratic candidates for the Township Board is an Indian Sikh community activist Thaker Basmati. He is nominated for Township Trustee: Thakar. Basati,is a founding member of POC, Partners for Our Communities, founding President of Punjabi Cultural Society, active on many nonprofit boards including the Interfaith and Asian American Coalition of Chicago. He has lived in Palatine since 1991.
Contact: Maria Galo, Democratic Committeeperson, Palatine Township [email protected]