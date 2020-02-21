Something went wrong with the connection!

Sikh community leaders meet the new Palatine Police Chief

Sikh community leaders meet the new Palatine Police Chief
February 21
15:17 2020
Harish Rao

CHICAGO: A group of Sikh community activists in Palatine and the surrounding area met the new police chief David Daigle.

Thakar Singh Basati organized the meeting. Bhai Mohinder Singh, S Jasbir SIngh Bhalla, S Surinderpal Singh Kalra, and S Amarjit Singh Bagga joined. The police chief and his commanders were aware of the Sikh faith. Police Chief said that they are willing to take turban-wearing Sikhs in the police force. They can attend the workshop on March 14, 2020, at Harper College. The test will be held in August.

David Dangle was promoted from last year to his current position. Sikhs also met the then outgoing police chief to thank him for his continuous service and help to the Palatine residents and community members.

David Daigle had been to Palatine Gurdwara as Deputy chief but not after being sworn in as Police chief. It was a friendly informal exchange of ideas on how to make a relationship better, to help understand each other.
The Police come to every Sunday and on special occasions to guard the Gurdwara and public. The police chief has told his beat officers to step inside the Gurdwara if they want to do some paperwork.

The Palatine Gurdwara is the largest and oldest in the midwest USA. Chief was presented with flower bought and cookies for the staff.

