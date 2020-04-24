Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Sikh contribution to society recognized

Sikh contribution to society recognized
April 24
13:14 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Surendra Ullal

CHICAGO: Colorado Governor Jared Polis has declared the month of April as Sikh Awareness and Appreciation month recognizing Sikhs contributions in various fields of human activities through a proclamation last week.

Governor Jared Polis said that his state with this proclamation joins many other states like Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, in greeting Sikhs celebrating Baisakhi and acknowledging their contributions to the country and the society.  Gurdwaras in many cities in the USA and India have been offering free meals(Langar) to hundreds and thousands every day at no cost and this has been hugely appreciated by one and all in the society at large.

Proclamation

Proclamation

Sikh Religious Society (SRS) in Palatine, a north-side suburb of Chicago, has also been a very positive factor for the society.  Prempal Singh, a member Trustee Board, maintains that it has been busy doing various support activities within the community.

SRS  has stepped up to provide much-needed support during the COVID-19 emergency,as the leadership team has organized a team of over 70 volunteers including medical professionals operating for over a month and providing support within the communities and different organizations.

The SRS COVID-19 Response team has been active making calls to check on seniors, identifying help needed and fulfilling that with the team; Medical assistance – consultations, prescription ordering, and delivery;  Besides, it does Food and delivery services on a weekly basis; Supporting cooked food and delivery for stranded individuals/seniors; Cooking and delivering meals for 250-300 homeless every Saturday; Delivering door to door for 70 homeless in temporary housing and Replenishing local food pantry.

SRS has not forgotten the Police and other first responders and it has delivered Pizza and/or sandwiches for few local Police Departments (all shifts). Singh said, the food services are  for the people who really need it.

“ Our team is also helping Indian families stuck in Chicago due to travel restrictions with medical aid, food, and medications,” he said  

Everyone is welcome to volunteer, but it requires to  fill out the Volunteer form:  https://tinyurl.com/vvprxcwAnyone can request the service of this team using the Service request form:  https://tinyurl.com/uplf9j7

Those who do not have online access can call: (847) 350-9362 to get the services or better understand the program. Donations are welcome and can be done online using the PayPal link:  https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/srscovid

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Should US lockdown be Extended?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @narendramodi: Today’s discussion with Panchayat Sarpanchs was very insightful. They shared their strategies of fighting COVID-19. I sal…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 24, 2020, 10:49 am

RT @AAPDelhi: Delhi government orders waiver of a month's rent for students and migrant workers. https://t.co/RXUTsyiYZx
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 24, 2020, 9:59 am

12 Young hoteliers donate 25,000 facemasks to ... - https://t.co/PtKMp4mqDF Get your news featured use… https://t.co/wvaSKUoadO
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 24, 2020, 7:48 am

Sikh contribution to society ... - https://t.co/yAx9kfHLkE Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Baisakhi… https://t.co/LvVpUBr4lf
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 24, 2020, 7:44 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.