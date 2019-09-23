Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Sikh devotees gather in Kartarpur for 480th death anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

Sikh devotees gather in Kartarpur for 480th death anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev
September 23
16:18 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LAHORE: Sikh devotees from around the world worshipped at Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur to mark the end of the three-day rituals of the 480th death anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh faith, according to a media report.

The pilgrims were also taken for a tour of Kartarpur Corridor, which will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district, The Express Tribune reported. Sikh devotees from across the globe, including 145 pilgrims from Canada and different European countries, and from several places in Pakistan congregated at the gurdwara on Sunday.

The Kartarpur corridor will be opened in November to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The festivities will start from November 7 and continue till November 15, the news report said. Project Director Atif Majid last week said that so far 86 per cent of the work on the corridor has been completed and it will be opened November 9.

The pilgrims were also apprised on the transportation facilities for the corridor. PSGPC chief Sardar Satwant Singh said, We have been waiting for this moment for the last 72 years and its finally here, he said.

He said that the corridor would bring peace and Sikhs will always be grateful to the Pakistani government for facilitating pilgrims. In a major initiative last November, both India and Pakistan agreed to set up the Kartarpur corridor to link the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur. The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak Dev.

Kartarpur Sahib is located in Pakistan’s Narowal district across the Ravi River, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can Modi's Houston event boost Trump's re-election chances?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Happy teachers day to all the teachers who somehow, somewhere not only invested their time into us but also taught… https://t.co/Ni7FTFD6O9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 5, 2019, 7:06 am

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.