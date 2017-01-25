Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Sikh man in US targeted with hateful words, theft at his eatery

January 25
02:28 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

sikh-man-in-us-targeted-with-hateful-wordstheft-at-his-eaterySAN FRANCISCO: In an alleged hate crime, a restaurant owned by a Sikh man in the US state of California has been targeted with abuses like “terrorist” and the “N” word written on its front wall.

CJ Singh, owner of Quiznos in Woodland, California said, “someone also unsuccessfully tried to light the business on fire and stole money I saved for donations. They even got away with the DVR for the surveillance cameras, likely to avoid getting caught.”

On Monday, when he came to work, found “terrorist” and the “N” word written on the front wall. “This is, like, scary,” he was quoted as saying by the Fox40.com.

Woodland Mayor Pro Tem Enrique Fernandez said he is helping to fight back by distributing fliers throughout Woodland in an attempt to fight intolerance.

“We’re eager to move forward and figure out ways to combat the hatred and the intolerance that’s kind of resonated nationally from this most recent election,” Fernandez said.

“We feel safe all the time, but after this incident, we feel concerned, it’s not the first one, it’s the second incident in two months,” said Mike Gill, Singh’s relative.

Singh said in late October, someone came into Quiznos, told him to “go back to his country” then threw a rock into the window, the report said.

He and his family are now shaken and upset but not angry at whoever insulted their faith.

“Anyone have problem with us, any question, they can come talk to us,” Singh said.

Throughout the day, customers came in to eat at Quiznos to support Singh after hearing what happened. The community urges people to learn about the Sikh faith.

Over 200 incidents of hateful harassment and intimidation across the US have been reported since Donald Trump won the presidential election.–PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House Living

Mountain House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Land Sea Homes

Land Sea Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Save the Environment. Do your part to make sure we leave behind a better world for future generations ! 😇 https://t.co/KtUpKmMN6Q
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 25, 2019, 6:39 am

Only 5 Days left to Find how Internationally Bench Marked Education looks like! Find out January 26! @BASISIndSV (B… https://t.co/9T1yG0o1VN
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 22, 2019, 5:56 am

RT @IndiaToday: Here is everything you must know about the much-revered seer #ShivakumaraSwamiji who passed away at the age of 111 https:/…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2019, 10:59 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.