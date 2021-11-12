India Post News Paper

Sikh Religious Society organize four-Day Diwali Celebration

November 12
15:28 2021
Suresh Bodiwala

CHICAGO: The Sikh Religious Society, Palatine Gurdwara organized a four-day celebration to mark the auspicious occasion of Diwali from November 4 to November 7 2021` in Palatine, a north side suburb of Chicago

Over 1,500 people attended the beautiful Diwali celebration at Gurdwara. Bhai Inderjit Singh Khalsa came all the way from India to join the celebrations. The events included Deepmala as well as Katha and kirtan by Bhai Rajinder Singh and Jatha, Bhai Parminderjit Singh and Bhai Inderjit Singh Khalsa.

The daily kirtans were followed by langar seva where hundreds of volunteers of all age groups offered their services by serving hot meals to all the attendees. This year’s Diwali Seva at the Gurdwara was hosted by Savi Singh Attal &PritpalDandona family from Chicago.

The celebrations also had Beautiful Diyas& some fireworks for display. The sangat came from all over the Midwest/Interstate of Chicago.

Savi Singh son of Satwant Singh Attal SRS Palatine Gurdwara (Past President) family have been hosting Langar and doing Seva for Palatine Gurdwara for over thirty-five years. They migrated from India in the late 1970’s. The entire family has committed to the Sangat for over four decades and plans of continuing the Seva and passing it on to the next generations to come.

The Society, a non-profit organization, in Palatine, was established  in 1974 and its first formal Prakash Divas (the ceremonial acceptance of Guru GRANTH Sahib (Sikhâ€™s holy scripture/book} at this new place of worship was celebrated in 1975.  The organization focuses on Sikh religious services, Punjabi language/ Kirtan classes. Another focus of this society is on the community service, charity and other Non Profit endeavors to promote the Punjabi culture and heritage. 

