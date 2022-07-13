India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Sikh Society judged best overall in American Independence Day Parade

Sikh Society judged best overall in American Independence Day Parade
July 13
15:46 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends
SIKH PARADE.1

SikhSociety Parade judged among the best

Rajinder Singh Mago

CHICAGO: Sikh Religious Society (SRS) Palatine, a suburb of Chicago, participated in the 65th. Annual Palatine Parade held early this month a part of the Hometown Festival 2022 was organized by the Palatine Jaycees to celebrate Fourth of July, America’s Independence Day.

Palatineis  a suburb of Chicago where Sikh Religious Society has operated a Gurdwara (Sikh place of worship) since 1979.

The Sikh Religious Society is a regular participant in this parade and has received several awards over the years. This year was no different. This year again the Sikh contingent was judged the “Best Overall” out of 72 entries.

The Hometown Festival located in Palatine at Community Park at 262 E Palatine Road, Palatine, IL; included live bands, food vendors, carnival, business expo and craft fair, Family Day, fireworks and many other family activities.

Despite the sweltering heat, enthusiastic crowds of people dressed in red, white and blue colors lined the streets along the parade route in great numbers to celebrate the day for the first time in three years. The parade was also broadcast on the local Comcast TV channel.

The parade had 72 entries which included school children, entries from civic organizations, marching bands, professional entertainment, local businesses, local government officials, Fire, Police and other village entities, and elected officials.

The parade started off with a large contingent of police vehicles and officers, followed by fire equipment, and many political candidates running for state, local and national office.

A “Nagaara” drum was set up on the float and played sounding its unique beats all through the parade. Several Sikh children were dressed up in armed forces uniforms. The Sikhs distributed free ice cold bottled water which was greatly welcomed and appreciated. Bags of candy were also distributed to the spectators all along the parade route. An informational pamphlet “Basics of Sikhi” was also shared with the curious spectators. Over the years the Palatine spectators have come to love the Sikh’s participation in the parade.

SIKH PARADE.2A

Sikh community leaders

“We are proud to display our presence in the town where our gurdwara is a part. We must participate to show that we are part of this town. It was great team work to put our parade entry together during a holiday weekend and hot weather. I would like to thank all the team members for their SEWA,” said Jairam Singh Kahlon, the Sikh Religious Society President.

“The purpose of our participation is to celebrate America’s Independence Day, and also proudly display our Sikh American community heritage and culture. It’s a great opportunity to create awareness about Sikhs,” said Rajinder Singh Mago, the float entry coordinator.

 The spectators waved, welcomed, clapped and cheered the Sikh Americans walking down the parade sporting flowing beards and colorful turbans. “Happy fourth of July” was the slogan enthusiastically reciprocated by the spectators.

Palatine is home to Sikh Religious Society Gurdwara, the oldest in Midwest America.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusAnnual Palatine ParadeCommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRIPalatine GurdwaraSikh religious society
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – July 15th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd

ADVERTISEMENT – Minor League Cricket 2022

Minor League Cricket 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver Casino 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.