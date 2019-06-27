Sikhs appreciate services of outgoing police chief

HARISH RAO

CHICAGO: Sikh community members visited Palatine Police Department to say farewell to outgoing police chief Alan Stoeckel who is leaving office July 1 after serving the city for 34 years.

Sikhs have their first and largest gurdwara in the Midwest in Palatine, a Chicago northside suburb. Stoeckel visited the place a few times during his tenure. His role following the murder of a child and also in the post-9/11 period when he visited the gurdwara to assure the Sikhs of their safety is well remembered.

Former Mayor Rita Mullins and the police chief visited the gurdwara, spoke to a congregation and posted a police officer for a few days outside the gurdwara to make sure no unwanted activity happened when some turban-wearing Sikhs were mistakenly attacked.

Stoeckel said he was very pleased with the relationship with the Sikh community. He appreciated the Sikhs’ participation in civic celebrations. Stating that Sikhs contribute to the growth of the community, he said they are law-abiding people.

He said the incoming chief. David Diagle is also familiar with the local community as he grew up in Palatine and knows his way around.

The Sikh community presented Stoeckel with a bouquet of roses as a token of appreciation for his services and cordial relationship with the community.

